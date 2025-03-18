Coby Mayo News: Cut from big-league camp

The Orioles optioned Mayo to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mayo probably wasn't going to make the Opening Day roster no matter how well he played this spring, but he didn't help himself by slashing .190/.239/.262 with a 13:2 K:BB in 46 plate appearances. The top prospect will receive everyday reps back at Norfolk while waiting for an opportunity at the big-league level.