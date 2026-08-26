Coby Mayo News: Exiting starting lineup
Mayo is not in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt in St. Louis.
Mayo had started four straight and 10 of the past 11 contests for the Orioles, but he'll take a seat Wednesday. Pete Alonso is in the designated hitter slot, Samuel Basallo will play first base, and Carlos Narvaez will do the catching.
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