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Coby Mayo News: Exiting starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Mayo is not in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt in St. Louis.

Mayo had started four straight and 10 of the past 11 contests for the Orioles, but he'll take a seat Wednesday. Pete Alonso is in the designated hitter slot, Samuel Basallo will play first base, and Carlos Narvaez will do the catching.

Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles
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