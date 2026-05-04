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Coby Mayo News: Exiting starting nine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Mayo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Jeremiah Jackson will step in at third base in place of Mayo, who will hit the bench after going 1-for-16 with a 0:7 BB:K over his last six games. The young infielder has already endured multiple lulls in production less than two months into the season and is slashing just .165/.234/.306 while striking out at a 29.8 percent clip over 94 plate appearances. Once the Orioles get the likes of Jackson Holliday (hand) and Jordan Westburg (elbow) back from the injured list, Mayo will be in danger of moving into more of a part-time role, if Baltimore doesn't option him to Triple-A Norfolk.

Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles
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