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Coby Mayo News: Goes yard again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Mayo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees.

The 24-year-old spoiled New York's shutout chances when he took Carlos Rodon deep in the third inning, Mayo has homered in back-to-back games, continuing an impressive August that has seen him compile a .283/.327/.609 slash line over 49 plate appearances, with seven of his 13 hits going for extra-base hits (two double, two triples and three home runs).

Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles
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