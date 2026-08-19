Coby Mayo News: Goes yard again Tuesday
Mayo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees.
The 24-year-old spoiled New York's shutout chances when he took Carlos Rodon deep in the third inning, Mayo has homered in back-to-back games, continuing an impressive August that has seen him compile a .283/.327/.609 slash line over 49 plate appearances, with seven of his 13 hits going for extra-base hits (two double, two triples and three home runs).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby Mayo See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby Mayo See More