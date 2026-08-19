Coby Mayo News: Goes yard again Tuesday

Mayo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees.

The 24-year-old spoiled New York's shutout chances when he took Carlos Rodon deep in the third inning, Mayo has homered in back-to-back games, continuing an impressive August that has seen him compile a .283/.327/.609 slash line over 49 plate appearances, with seven of his 13 hits going for extra-base hits (two double, two triples and three home runs).