Coby Mayo News: Hitting bench Sunday

Mayo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mayo recently shook off a back injury and started in each of the Orioles' previous four games, going a collective 4-for-12 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and four additional runs. Though he still looks to be the Orioles' preferred option at third base, Mayo will give way to Blaze Alexander at the hot corner in the series finale.