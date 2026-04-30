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Coby Mayo News: Idle for nightcap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Mayo isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Houston, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mayo will grab a seat on the bench to begin Game 2 after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the earlier game. Weston Wilson will start at third base and bat eighth in Mayo's absence.

Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles
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