Coby Mayo News: Might be thrust into regular role
Mayo could see increased chances at third base for the Orioles if Jordan Westburg (oblique/elbow) has to miss time, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports.
Westburg is now dealing with an elbow injury in addition to an oblique strain, and his long-term status is uncertain. The Orioles had seemingly moved on last season from Mayo playing third base, preferring to use him instead at first base, but now the team could have a much larger need at the hot corner. Mayo has been getting lots of reps at third base in camp and could be the Opening Day starter there if Westburg is shelved. Blaze Alexander is also a candidate to play third base, though he could be needed at second base initially while Jackson Holliday (hand) is out. Mayo has slashed just .201/.285/.349 with a 31.2 percent strikeout rate in the majors, but he did perk up last September with regular playing time, hitting .301/.393/.548 with five homers.
