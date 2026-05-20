Coby Mayo News: Out of lineup Wednesday

Mayo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, reports Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun

Mayo is sitting out of Wednesday's matinee against Tampa Bay after going 0-for-2 with a walk Tuesday, ending his brief five-game hitting streak. Mayo is batting just .183 with five home runs and a .590 OPS in 140 plate appearances on the campaign. Weston Wilson will start at third base over Mayo in the series finale.