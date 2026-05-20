Coby Mayo News: Out of lineup Wednesday
Mayo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, reports Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun
Mayo is sitting out of Wednesday's matinee against Tampa Bay after going 0-for-2 with a walk Tuesday, ending his brief five-game hitting streak. Mayo is batting just .183 with five home runs and a .590 OPS in 140 plate appearances on the campaign. Weston Wilson will start at third base over Mayo in the series finale.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby Mayo See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby Mayo See More