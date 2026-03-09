Coby Mayo News: Piling up hits in Grapefruit League

Mayo went 1-for-3 with a single in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals and is now 9-for-22 with five RBI this spring.

Mayo is raking during spring training, hitting safely in six of his nine Grapefruit League outings to go with a trio of doubles and multi-hit games overall. Jordan Westburg (elbow) isn't expected to make his season debut until May at the earliest, leaving the door open for Mayo to begin the year as Baltimore's top third baseman. Mayo, a former top prospect, is looking to find some footing in the major leagues in 2026 after slashing .201/.285/.349 with 11 homers, 12 doubles and 28 RBI over his first 340 career plate appearances.