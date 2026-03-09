Coby Mayo News: Piling up hits in Grapefruit League
Mayo went 1-for-3 with a single in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals and is now 9-for-22 with five RBI this spring.
Mayo is raking during spring training, hitting safely in six of his nine Grapefruit League outings to go with a trio of doubles and multi-hit games overall. Jordan Westburg (elbow) isn't expected to make his season debut until May at the earliest, leaving the door open for Mayo to begin the year as Baltimore's top third baseman. Mayo, a former top prospect, is looking to find some footing in the major leagues in 2026 after slashing .201/.285/.349 with 11 homers, 12 doubles and 28 RBI over his first 340 career plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby Mayo See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review6 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East20 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base27 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends167 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups169 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby Mayo See More