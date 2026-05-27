Coby Mayo News: Serving as DH on Wednesday
Mayo (back) is serving as the Orioles' designated hitter and batting fifth against the Rays on Wednesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mayo was out of the Orioles' lineup in each of the team's last four games due to back soreness. He'll be eased back into action as the DH in Wednesday's game, but he could return to fielding duties for Baltimore's series opener against Toronto on Thursday. Mayo has gone 11-for-52 (.212) with two home runs, six RBI and a 4:19 BB:K since May 1.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby Mayo See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby Mayo See More