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Coby Mayo News: Sitting after five straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Mayo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

He'll take a seat for the series finale while the Orioles go with Weston Wilson at third base. Mayo had started in each of Baltimore's last five games, going 2-for-16 with an 0:7 BB:K during that stretch to bring his slash line down to .158/.218/.277 for the season.

Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles
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