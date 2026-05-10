Coby Mayo News: Sitting after five straight starts

Mayo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

He'll take a seat for the series finale while the Orioles go with Weston Wilson at third base. Mayo had started in each of Baltimore's last five games, going 2-for-16 with an 0:7 BB:K during that stretch to bring his slash line down to .158/.218/.277 for the season.