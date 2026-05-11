Coby Mayo News: Sitting in second straight
Mayo is out of the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Yankees.
After making five straight starts, Mayo is now absent from the lineup for the second day in a row. Mayo homered in three consecutive games in late April, but since then he's just 4-for-35 with a 0:14 BB:K over 13 tilts. Jackson Holliday (hand) has begun to get some work at third base on his rehab assignment, which could indicate Mayo is facing a demotion even after Jordan Westburg's (elbow) recent setback. Weston Wilson is again at third base for the Orioles on Monday.
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