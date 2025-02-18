Coby Mayo News: Vote of confidence from GM

General manager Mike Elias said Mayo is poised to be a "huge contributor" for the Orioles this year and that he will get "a strong look and every opportunity" this spring, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Of course, there's not a clear spot for Mayo to play, but at least Elias said all the right things about the young corner infielder who has nothing left to prove offensively at Triple-A but who struggled mightily in a brief cup of coffee in the majors last season. Mayo said he learned a lot about how competitive it is at the highest level and he's looking to prove he belongs this year. "I think an opportunity will present itself if you can show out and if I can do what I can do," Mayo said. He'll be playing third and first base this spring, but Mayo plans on putting in as much time as possible to prove he can stick at third base. Two productive veterans in Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O'Hearn are expected to play first base and designated hitter, respectively, and if Jackson Holliday earns the second base job, Jordan Westburg will play third base, leaving Mayo out of a spot. However, Mayo is the next man up in several scenarios.