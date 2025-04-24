Coco Montes News: Back in Tampa

The Rays recalled Montes from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Montes was sent back to Triple-A last Thursday but will now return after a week in the minors to give the Rays some bench depth following Jake Mangum's (groin) move to the IL. Montes owns a .489 OPS through 51 plate appearances at Durham this season, so he shouldn't be expected to contribute much while with the big club.