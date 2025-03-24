Coco Montes News: Cut from big-league camp
The Rays reassigned Montes to minor-league camp Sunday.
Montes joined the Rays on a minor-league deal in December and was given a chance to compete for a utility role on the Opening Day roster, but despite turning in an .800 OPS in Grapefruit League play, he wasn't able to secure a spot with the big club. The 28-year-old will head to Triple-A Durham and will look to impress with the hope of earning his first promotion to the majors since 2023, when he appeared in 18 games with the Rockies.
