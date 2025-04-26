Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Coco Montes headshot

Coco Montes News: Moved to Durham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Rays optioned Montes to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Montes will end up without a spot on the active roster now that the Rays have brought in Travis Jankowski to help relieve their depleted outfield unit. The 28-year-old Montes owns a .489 OPS through 51 plate appearances in Triple-A this season, but he still could return to Tampa Bay if the Rays' bench depth is tested even further.

Coco Montes
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now