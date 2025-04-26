Coco Montes News: Moved to Durham

The Rays optioned Montes to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Montes will end up without a spot on the active roster now that the Rays have brought in Travis Jankowski to help relieve their depleted outfield unit. The 28-year-old Montes owns a .489 OPS through 51 plate appearances in Triple-A this season, but he still could return to Tampa Bay if the Rays' bench depth is tested even further.