Coco Montes News: Moved to Durham
The Rays optioned Montes to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Montes will end up without a spot on the active roster now that the Rays have brought in Travis Jankowski to help relieve their depleted outfield unit. The 28-year-old Montes owns a .489 OPS through 51 plate appearances in Triple-A this season, but he still could return to Tampa Bay if the Rays' bench depth is tested even further.
