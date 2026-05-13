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Codi Heuer News: Called up to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 8:36am

Heuer was recalled to Cleveland from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Heuer will make his first appearance in the major leagues for Cleveland this season. To make room for him on the roster, Franco Aleman was sent down to Triple-A Columbus. The 29-year-old Heuer has a 2.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB over 14 innings at Columbus this year and will give the Guardians injury-riddled bullpen a fresh arm.

Codi Heuer
Cleveland Guardians
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