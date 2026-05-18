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Codi Heuer News: Dispatched to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Guardians optioned Heuer to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Heuer will cede his spot in the bullpen and on the active roster to right-hander Shawn Armstrong (groin), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. After being recalled from Triple-A last Wednesday, Heuer made a lone appearance during his stint in the big leagues, striking out two batters and allowing one run on three hits and one walk in two innings in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Reds.

Codi Heuer
Cleveland Guardians
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