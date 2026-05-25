Codi Heuer News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Guardians recalled Heuer from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
It will be the third stint with the big club this month for Heuer, who has allowed one run with a 3:1 K:BB over 2.2 innings in his two appearances for the Guardians this season. He's absorbing the spot in the bullpen vacated by the injured Erik Sabrowski (elbow).
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