Codi Heuer headshot

Codi Heuer News: Rejoins big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The Guardians recalled Heuer from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

The right-hander was demoted to Columbus on Monday but will return to the big-league roster a day later with Peyton Pallette going on the paternity list. Heuer made his only MLB appearance of the season Sunday versus Cincinnati, giving up one run on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk over two innings.

Codi Heuer
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Codi Heuer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Codi Heuer See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
June 4, 2023