Codi Heuer News: Rejoins big club
The Guardians recalled Heuer from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
The right-hander was demoted to Columbus on Monday but will return to the big-league roster a day later with Peyton Pallette going on the paternity list. Heuer made his only MLB appearance of the season Sunday versus Cincinnati, giving up one run on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk over two innings.
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