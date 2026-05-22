Codi Heuer News: Sent back to Triple-A
The Guardians optioned Heuer to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.
With Peyton Pallette back from paternity leave, Heuer will return to Columbus, where he owns a 2.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB across 14 innings. He's pitched in two games for Cleveland this season, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts covering 2.2 innings.
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