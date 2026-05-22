Codi Heuer headshot

Codi Heuer News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

The Guardians optioned Heuer to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

With Peyton Pallette back from paternity leave, Heuer will return to Columbus, where he owns a 2.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB across 14 innings. He's pitched in two games for Cleveland this season, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts covering 2.2 innings.

Codi Heuer
Cleveland Guardians
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