Cody Bellinger Injury: Adjustment made to rehab dates

Yankees manager Aaron Boone clarified that Bellinger (hamstring) will start his minor-league rehab assignment Thursday or Friday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Boone had previously said that Bellinger was on track to kick off a rehab assignment Tuesday, but the skipper issued a correction following Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays, noting that the outfielder will instead report to a minor-league affiliate later in the week. Bellinger will go through another couple days of pregame work before returning to game action Thursday or Friday. Bellinger, who has been shelved since July 26 while working his way back from a left hamstring strain, will likely need at least a couple of rehab games to get his timing back at the plate before he makes his return from the injured list.