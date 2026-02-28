Cody Bellinger Injury: Battling back injury
Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Bellinger's back "went out on him a little bit," Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Boone added that Bellinger is expected to sit out the Yankees' next few Grapefruit League games before returning Tuesday, so it doesn't sound like an issue that will impact his Opening Day status. The 30-year-old outfielder is 4-for-9 with an RBI and a run scored through his first three exhibition matches.
