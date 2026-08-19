Cody Bellinger Injury: Could return as soon as Sunday

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Bellinger (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Sunday.

Bellinger will kick off a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday and will play at least two rehab games before the Yankees determine whether he's ready to return to the active roster. The 31-year-old has been sidelined since late July with a strained left hamstring.