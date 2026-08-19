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Cody Bellinger Injury: Could return as soon as Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Bellinger (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Sunday.

Bellinger will kick off a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday and will play at least two rehab games before the Yankees determine whether he's ready to return to the active roster. The 31-year-old has been sidelined since late July with a strained left hamstring.

Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
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