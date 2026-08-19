Cody Bellinger Injury: Could return as soon as Sunday
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Bellinger (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Sunday.
Bellinger will kick off a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday and will play at least two rehab games before the Yankees determine whether he's ready to return to the active roster. The 31-year-old has been sidelined since late July with a strained left hamstring.
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