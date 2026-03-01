Cody Bellinger Injury: Progressing toward return
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Bellinger (back) has showed improvement, and the plan is for the outfielder to take live batting practice Tuesday before potentially rejoining the Grapefruit League lineup Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger sustained the injury Saturday and was initially expected to return to game action Tuesday, but he'll instead get a couple extra days to rest up. The 30-year-old still has plenty of time to get back to 100 percent prior to Opening Day in late March.
