Cody Bellinger Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Bellinger (hamstring) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list by next weekend, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Bellinger will most likely head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and play Tuesday and Thursday before being re-evaluated. That would have him on track to slot back into the Yankees lineup during next weekend's home series versus the Blue Jays. Bellinger has been on the shelf since July 26 due to a left hamstring strain.