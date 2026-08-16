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Cody Bellinger Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:05pm

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Bellinger (hamstring) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list by next weekend, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Bellinger will most likely head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and play Tuesday and Thursday before being re-evaluated. That would have him on track to slot back into the Yankees lineup during next weekend's home series versus the Blue Jays. Bellinger has been on the shelf since July 26 due to a left hamstring strain.

Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
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