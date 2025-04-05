Cody Bellinger Injury: Sitting Saturday

Bellinger (back) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Pittsburgh.

Back stiffness prevented Bellinger from playing in Friday's contest, and his absence will officially continue into Saturday. Manager Aaron Boone suggested the 29-year-old outfielder could have been available off the bench Friday, which could mean he isn't too far away from returning to the starting nine. Until then, Trent Grisham will continue to start in center field.