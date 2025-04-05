Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cody Bellinger headshot

Cody Bellinger Injury: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Bellinger (back) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Pittsburgh.

Back stiffness prevented Bellinger from playing in Friday's contest, and his absence will officially continue into Saturday. Manager Aaron Boone suggested the 29-year-old outfielder could have been available off the bench Friday, which could mean he isn't too far away from returning to the starting nine. Until then, Trent Grisham will continue to start in center field.

Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now