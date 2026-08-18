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Cody Bellinger Injury: Starting rehab stint Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Bellinger (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and is expected to play in at least two games before potentially rejoining the Yankees, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old was previously expected to begin the rehab assignment Tuesday, but he'll instead return to game action later in the week. Bellinger has been out nearly a month due to the hamstring strain, and he could be back with the Yankees before the end of the weekend if he hits the ground running with the RailRiders on Thursday and Friday. It may be more realistic to expect him to be reinstated from the injured list next week, however.

Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
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