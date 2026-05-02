Cody Bellinger headshot

Cody Bellinger News: Belts two homers Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Bellinger went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a double, a stolen base, three total runs and four total RBI in a 9-4 win against the Orioles on Saturday.

Bellinger entered the game batting just .205 with no homers over his previous 11 games, but be broke out in a big way against Baltimore. The veteran outfielder opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning, doubled in another run in the third and swatted another solo blast in the fifth. Finally, Bellinger collected his fourth RBI on an infield single in the seventh and capped his huge fantasy day by stealing a base. Bellinger's season OPS jumped all the way up from .755 to .855 with the performance, and he's generated five homers, 20 RBI, 21 runs and four stolen bases through 32 contests.

Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bellinger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bellinger See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Dan Marcus
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Chris Bennett
8 days ago