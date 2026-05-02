Cody Bellinger News: Belts two homers Saturday
Bellinger went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a double, a stolen base, three total runs and four total RBI in a 9-4 win against the Orioles on Saturday.
Bellinger entered the game batting just .205 with no homers over his previous 11 games, but be broke out in a big way against Baltimore. The veteran outfielder opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning, doubled in another run in the third and swatted another solo blast in the fifth. Finally, Bellinger collected his fourth RBI on an infield single in the seventh and capped his huge fantasy day by stealing a base. Bellinger's season OPS jumped all the way up from .755 to .855 with the performance, and he's generated five homers, 20 RBI, 21 runs and four stolen bases through 32 contests.
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