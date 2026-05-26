Cody Bellinger News: Goes deep Monday
Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 victory over the Royals on Monday.
Bellinger put New York on the board with a 403-foot solo shot in the second inning. The long ball extended his on-base streak to eight games, a span during which he has a 1.123 OPS with two homers, two doubles, six runs, three RBI and a 6:3 BB:K. Overall, Bellinger is slashing .274/.379/.484 with seven home runs, 33 runs, 33 RBI and five stolen bases across 53 contests on the campaign.
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