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Cody Bellinger News: Homers, drives in three Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 10:17pm

Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, three RBI and a walk in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Marlins.

Bellinger got the scoring started for the Yankees, taking Max Meyer deep for a two-run shot in the fifth inning. It was Bellinger's first home run and RBI of the season. He later drove home another run with a sacrifice fly. Through eight games in 2026, Bellinger is slashing .286/.400/.500 with the one home run, three RBI, seven runs scored, two stolen bases and a 6:4 BB:K across 35 plate appearances.

Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
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