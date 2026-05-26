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Cody Bellinger News: Homers in second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a home run and two additional RBI against the Royals in a 15-1 win Tuesday.

Bellinger got the scoring started for New York with a solo blast to right field in the first inning. The Yankees rolled from there, pumping out 24 total hits and 15 total runs. The long ball was the second in as many games for Bellinger, who had gone deep just once over his previous 20 contests. He's up to eight homers on the season along with a .277/.379/.497 slash line, 34 runs, 36 RBI and five thefts through 54 games.

Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
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