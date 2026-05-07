Cody Bellinger News: Keeps raking Thursday
Bellinger went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI, two runs scored and one walk in Thursday's 9-2 win over Texas.
Bellinger continued to tear the cover off the ball, legging out his third triple of the year already and the 31st of his career. The outfielder is riding an impressive nine-game hitting streak, during which he's batting .471 (16-for-34) with two home runs, seven doubles, two triples and 14 RBI. Bellinger has four multi-hit efforts during that span, also stealing one base.
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