Cody Bellinger News: Notches third theft
Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a stolen base Saturday in an extra-inning loss to the Rays.
Bellinger has been active on the basepaths early in the season, swiping three bags in four attempts through 14 games. He tallied 13 thefts in 15 tries during the regular season last year and has a career-best mark of 20 steals, which he established in 2023 while with the Cubs. In addition to his trio of steals, Bellinger has posted a .240/.344/.360 slash line with five RBI and nine runs through 61 plate appearances.
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