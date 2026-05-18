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Cody Bellinger News: Pops sixth homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 8:48pm

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Bellinger singled in the third inning and was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. Facing Yariel Rodriguez in the seventh, Bellinger swatted a two-run homer to tie the game 5-5. It was his sixth long ball of the season and snapped a 14-game homer-less drought. Despite the depressed power numbers, Bellinger's .377 on-base percentage is his highest since his MVP season in 2019. He's in the 90th percentile or better in expected batting average, squared-up rate, strikeout percentage and walk rate. On the season, Bellinger is slashing .271/.377/.476 with six homers, 32 RBI, 30 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 31:26 BB:K across 204 trips to the plate.

Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
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