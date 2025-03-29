Cody Bellinger News: Racks up four RBI in rout

Bellinger went 3-for-5 with a home run, three total runs and four total RBI in Saturday's 20-9 beatdown of the Brewers.

Aaron Judge stole the show for New York with three home runs, but Bellinger contributed plenty himself by plating four runs. His first-inning homer was the second of the three consecutive for the Bronx Bombers and was also the first of Bellinger's tenure with the Yankees. The veteran outfielder has gone 4-for-7 with five RBI through two games this season.