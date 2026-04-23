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Cody Bellinger News: Rare day off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Bellinger is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Red Sox.

It's the second day off this season for Bellinger, who had a nine-game hitting streak come to an end in Wednesday's contest. The Yankees will have an outfield trio of Randal Grichuk, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge as they try to complete a series sweep.

Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
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