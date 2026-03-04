Cody Bellinger headshot

Cody Bellinger News: Ready to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Bellinger (back) completed a live batting practice session without issue Wednesday and is scheduled to return to the Yankees' Grapefruit League lineup Thursday against the Twins, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Bellinger appeared in three spring games before he experienced some back discomfort, which prompted the Yankees to hold him out of action for about a week. He was never shut down from activity, however, and after checking out fine following Wednesday's workout, Bellinger should at least be able to serve as a designated hitter Thursday.

Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
