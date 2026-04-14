Cody Bellinger News: Receiving evening off
Bellinger is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Though same-handed hitters (.335 wOBA) have fared marginally better than right-handed hitters (.322 wOBA) against Angels southpaw Reid Detmers for his career, the Yankees will send Bellinger and two other left-handed hitters (Jazz Chisholm and Ben Rice) to the bench Tuesday. Bellinger will be receiving his first night off of the season after hitting .237 with one home run, three stolen bases, nine runs and six RBI through the Yankees' first 16 games.
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