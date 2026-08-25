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Cody Bellinger News: Smacks first homer since IL return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Bellinger went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to Houston.

Bellinger got the Yankees on the board with a three-run long ball off Ethan Pecko in the third inning to give New York a 3-2 lead. It was Bellinger's first home run since being activated from the IL on Sunday and extended his hit streak to eight games, dating back to July 19 against the Dodgers. He has a .346 batting average (18-for-52) over his last 14 outings with one home run and six RBI.

Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
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