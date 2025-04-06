Fantasy Baseball
Cody Bellinger headshot

Cody Bellinger News: Starting in right field Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 9:52am

Bellinger (back) will start in right field and bat second in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

A bout with back stiffness kept Bellinger out of the lineup for the previous two games, but he'll be ready to go for the series finale. Bellinger will slide over to right field and open up a spot in center for Trent Grisham, who will be rewarded with another start after slugging two home runs in Saturday's 10-4 win.

