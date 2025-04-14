Fantasy Baseball
Cody Bellinger headshot

Cody Bellinger News: Still receiving treatment for back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Bellinger is continuing to receive treatment for his sore back, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger's back first tightened up on him in early April, forcing him to miss a couple games at the time. Boone said the outfielder is "doing well," but the manager wants to "pick some spots" to rest Bellinger, who is not in Monday's lineup versus the Royals. The hot-hitting Trent Grisham is handling center field Monday.

Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
