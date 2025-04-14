Cody Bellinger News: Still receiving treatment for back

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Bellinger is continuing to receive treatment for his sore back, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger's back first tightened up on him in early April, forcing him to miss a couple games at the time. Boone said the outfielder is "doing well," but the manager wants to "pick some spots" to rest Bellinger, who is not in Monday's lineup versus the Royals. The hot-hitting Trent Grisham is handling center field Monday.