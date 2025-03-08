Fantasy Baseball
Cody Bellinger News: Swinging hot bat this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Through eight Grapefruit League games, Bellinger is slashing .476/.476/.810 with two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored.

Bellinger went deep to right field in the first inning against Toronto on Friday for his second homer of the spring. The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a trade with the Cubs in December and have settled on having him spend most of his time in center field. Bellinger's impact with the bat has taken on extra importance with Giancarlo Stanton (elbows) expected to miss an extended period.

