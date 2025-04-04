Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cody Bellinger headshot

Cody Bellinger News: Taking seat Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 10:17am

Bellinger is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.

It'll be the first day off of the season for Bellinger, who has made four starts in center field and one apiece in left and right in the Yankees first six contests of the campaign. Since his three-hit performance in the second game of the year, the 30-year-old has gone 1-for-14 with two walks and five strikeouts. Trent Grisham will receive a start in center field and bat seventh in Friday's series opener at Pittsburgh.

Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now