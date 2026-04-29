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Cody Bolton Injury: Could be activated Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

The Astros could activate Bolton (back) from the 15-day injured list to serve as their 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader versus the Orioles, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Bolton had made three appearances (two starts) and pitched to a 5.40 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over 8.1 innings before landing on the shelf April 15 due to mid-back inflammation. The right-hander appears to be tracking toward a brief stay on the IL, as he was able to make a two-inning rehab appearance for Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday. While Houston still has six other starting pitchers on its IL, Bolton may be ticketed for the bullpen once activated with the Astros having received strong results from Spencer Arrighetti and Peter Lambert since those two pitchers entered the rotation.

Cody Bolton
Houston Astros
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