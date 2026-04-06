Cody Bolton Injury: Headed for imaging

Bolton is being sent for precautionary imaging after he was struck by a comebacker during Monday's start against the Rockies, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports. He didn't factor into the decision after allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings.

Bolton was able to remain in the game after being hit in the back with a line drive that registered at 102 mph off the bat during the first inning, but the club will take a closer look to ensure he avoided injury. The right-hander can be considered day-to-day until Houston has another update to share.