Cody Bolton Injury: Placed on IL with back injury
The Astros placed Bolton on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with mid-back inflammation, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Bolton had to be lifted from a start Sunday against the Mariners with a back issue that had lingered since his previous outing. It doesn't seem to be a long-term issue, but it's yet another blow to the depth of the Astros' rotation.
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