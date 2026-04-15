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Cody Bolton Injury: Placed on IL with back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

The Astros placed Bolton on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with mid-back inflammation, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bolton had to be lifted from a start Sunday against the Mariners with a back issue that had lingered since his previous outing. It doesn't seem to be a long-term issue, but it's yet another blow to the depth of the Astros' rotation.

Cody Bolton
Houston Astros
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