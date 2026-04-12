Cody Bolton Injury: Set for additional imaging

Bolton (back) will undergo additional imaging in the near future, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Bolton was forced to exit his outing Sunday against Seattle in the second inning with mid-back tightness, which is now understood to be related to his previous back issue from earlier in the week. The 27-year-old explained following the team's 6-1 loss to Seattle that the tightness occurred in the same area that he took a line drive off his back Monday in Colorado. Bolton attempted to pitch through it in an effort to give Houston some much-needed length on the mound Sunday, but the Astros now appear to be dealing with yet another injury to their pitching staff.