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Cody Bolton Injury: Set for live batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Bolton (back) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bolton landed on the 15-day injured list last week with mid-back inflammation. He is eligible for activation April 28 and has a good chance to be back by that date, given that he's already been cleared to face hitters.

Cody Bolton
Houston Astros
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