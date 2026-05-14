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Cody Bolton News: Back in bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Bolton struck out four and allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks over two innings of relief Sunday in the Astros' 5-0 loss to the Reds.

After being activated from the injured list April 30, Bolton made a one-inning relief appearance later that day before he was called upon to start three days later in the Astros' series finale in Boston. He covered just 2.1 innings in that start and then went unused for a week before the Astros turned to him this past Sunday to fill innings behind starter Kai-Wei Teng, who was chased from the game after covering the first three frames. The Astros are continuing to run a six-man rotation this week, but with Teng on track to get another start Saturday, Bolton looks like he'll stick in the bullpen. Through six appearances (three starts) on the season, Bolton has submitted a 5.27 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB over 13.2 innings.

Cody Bolton
Houston Astros
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